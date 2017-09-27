FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German battery maker Varta resumes IPO plans
2017年9月27日 / 早上6点12分 / 22 天前

German battery maker Varta resumes IPO plans

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - German battery maker Varta plans another attempt at an initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt stock exchange as it seeks funds to expand production capacity, it said on Wednesday.

The company plans to sell new shares worth 150 million euros ($177 million), as well as additional shares from its owner, Swiss investor Montana Tech Components.

Varta said it targeted a free float of around 40 percent​.

It cancelled previous IPO plans last November, citing an unfavourable market environment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton)

