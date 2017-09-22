FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German battery maker Varta eyes late October IPO - sources
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年9月22日 / 早上8点09分 / 1 个月前

German battery maker Varta eyes late October IPO - sources

1 分钟阅读

MUNICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - German battery maker Varta plans to launch another attempt at an initial public offering (IPO) next week with an eye to listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange in late October, two people familiar with the matter said.

The company targets an IPO volume of around 200 million euros ($240 million), they said.

According to financial sources, Berenberg is advising on the IPO, which was first flagged by German weekly WirtschaftsWoche and Austrian magazine Trend.

Varta, owned by Swiss investor Montana Tech Components , had cancelled previous IPO plans last November, citing an unfavourable market environment.

$1 = 0.8338 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below