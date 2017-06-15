FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UPDATE 1-Fund started by ex-Corvex, Trian partners shutting down
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 晚上11点32分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-Fund started by ex-Corvex, Trian partners shutting down

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds quotes from letter, background)

By Michael Flaherty

June 15 (Reuters) - Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.

Ex-Corvex Partner Nick Graziano wrote to investors last week to say that the decision to shut the doors of Venetus Partners was very difficult but necessary for personal reasons.

"I have concluded it is necessary for me to step away from the markets for a period of time," Graziano wrote in the letter, dated June 9, adding that the reasons for the move were unrelated to the upstart fund.

Graziano and Venetus co-founder Chad Fauser, a former Trian partner, started investing in the fund late last year. Among the companies Venetus invested in was life sciences Parexel , which later put itself up for sale.

Graziano said the company's stock has appreciated more than 25 percent from the fund's cost basis on its investment.

"I would like to express my sincere and heartfelt thanks for your investment in the Funds and look forward to maintaining a relationship going forward," Graziano wrote.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below