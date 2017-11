CARACAS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A committee of derivatives industry group ISDA will reconvene on Tuesday to discuss whether Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has triggered a credit event through a late payment of its 2017N bond, ISDA said on its website on Monday. (Reporting by Corina Pons and Andreina Aponte, writing by Brian Ellsworth, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)