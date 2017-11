CARACAS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s government on Wednesday named Asdrubal Chavez, a former oil minister and cousin of the late leader Hugo Chavez, as the new president of U.S.-based refiner Citgo a day after authorities arrested its acting president on corruption accusations.

President Nicolas Maduro made the announcement in a broadcast on state television. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chris Reese)