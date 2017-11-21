FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela detains acting president of U.S. refinery Citgo - sources
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 下午3点42分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Venezuela detains acting president of U.S. refinery Citgo - sources

1 分钟阅读

CARACAS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities on Tuesday detained the acting president of its U.S.-based refinery Citgo, Jose Pereira, in Caracas, according to two industry sources with knowledge of the matter.

The sources did not immediately give a reason for the arrest, but Venezuela’s Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab has said he is leading a “crusade” against corruption in oil-rich Venezuela, with almost 50 officials arrested in the last few months.

He was due to make an announcement later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below