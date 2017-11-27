Venezuela to bring more military officials into PDVSA - sources

CARACAS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The general appointed to run Venezuela’s energy sector will bring more military officials into the senior ranks of state oil company PDVSA during a major shakeup intended to root out corruption, two company sources told Reuters on Monday.

President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday named Major General Manuel Quevedo to lead PDVSA and the Oil Ministry, giving the already powerful military increasing clout in the OPEC nation. Industry sources said the appointment could quicken a brain drain in PDVSA and worsen operational problems.