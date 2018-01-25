FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 4:04 PM / in 21 hours

Venezuela seeks Interpol red alert for ex oil czar Ramirez

1 分钟阅读

CARACAS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Venezuela is seeking an Interpol red alert for former oil czar Rafael Ramirez, who has been accused of corruption, Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab said in a press conference on Thursday.

Reuters was unable to immediately obtain comment from Ramirez, whose current location is not known. Ramirez, who was the all-powerful head of the oil ministry and state energy company PDVSA for a decade, has long been a rival of President Nicolas Maduro. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Susan Thomas)

