Venezuela confirms ex-oil bosses Del Pino, Martinez detained

CARACAS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state prosecutor confirmed on Thursday that former oil bosses Eulogio Del Pino and Nelson Martinez were detained in the early hours of Thursday as part of a sweeping graft probe that is ridding the OPEC member of many of its top executives.

Del Pino was arrested for alleged participation in a $500 corruption scandal at the Petrozamora joint venture, while Martinez was held for allegedly allowing a refinancing deal for U.S.-based refiner Citgo to go ahead without government approval, prosecutor Tarek Saab said. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Lisa Von Ahn)