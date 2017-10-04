FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela's Maduro says debt payments to Russia may be restructured
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 早上7点32分 / 14 天前

Venezuela's Maduro says debt payments to Russia may be restructured

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that his country’s debt payments to Russia might be restructured.

Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow, Maduro said that Venezuela would meet all of its debt and obligations however.

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft is buying a growing volume of Venezuelan crude and other products while extending loans to Maduro’s government.

Rosneft said in August it had made around $6 billion in pre-payments to Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and had no immediate plans to make any further advance payments soon. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below