FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tankers gather off PDVSA ports amid delays exporting fuel oil
频道
专题
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
国际财经
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
深度分析
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 11, 2017 / 9:56 PM / in 20 hours

Tankers gather off PDVSA ports amid delays exporting fuel oil

3 分钟阅读

    HOUSTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - An accumulation of tankers
waiting to load around Venezuelan ports has grown in recent days
as state-run oil company PDVSA            struggles to deliver
fuel oil for exports, according to traders and Reuters vessel
tracking data.
    Venezuela is heavily dependent on oil exports. PDVSA's
revenue represents more than 90 percent of the South American
country's revenue in foreign currency.
    PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
    * The OPEC member's crude output fell in October to its
lowest
level in almost three decades due to payment delays to oil
service firms and lack of investment, affecting exports and the
volume of crude available for domestic refining
    
    * PDVSA's largest refining complex, the
955,000-barrel-per-day
Paraguana, was working at 13 percent of capacity earlier this
month due to a fire, problems to maintain equipment and a
declining input of domestic medium and light crudes
    * The outages have knocked down four of five crude
distillations
units at Amuay refinery, one of the facilities that integrate
the complex, affecting PDVSA's refined products output,
especially fuel oil for exports
    * As of Dec. 11, four tankers were waiting around Paraguana
to
load dirty products, and another 8 tankers were waiting to load
crude and dirty products at Jose port, PDVSA's main terminal for
exports
    * The backlog of tankers waiting to load adds to around 10
tankers
waiting to discharge oil imports, mainly clean products for
Venezuela's domestic market that have not been delivered as
payments have not yet been received by sellers
    * From January through September, PDVSA and its joint
ventures
exported 1.59 million bpd of crude, down from 1.69 million bpd
for all of last year, according to Reuters data. 
    * Venezuela's exports of fuel oil fell to 67,000 bpd in the
first
four months of this year, compared with 165,000 bpd last year,
according to PDVSA's internal reports.
    * PDVSA's main receiver of fuel oil is PetroChina Co
           .
It also sells fuel oil to Cuba's Cubametales 


 (Reporting by Marianna Parraga
Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below