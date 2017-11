CARACAS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday tapped Major General Manuel Quevedo to head of state oil company PDVSA and the country’s oil ministry in what he said was an attempt to clean up the energy industry amid growing corruption scandals.

“The time for a new oil revolution has come,” leftist Maduro said in his weekly televised program, vowing to “clean up” PDVSA. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer)