3 天前
Russia says international sanctions on Venezuela "not constructive"
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 下午2点15分 / 3 天前

Russia says international sanctions on Venezuela "not constructive"

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - New sanctions imposed on Venezuela are not constructive, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, hailing the creation of the Latin American's nation's constituent assembly as a basis for moving towards stability.

Washington imposed sanctions on eight Venezuelan officials on Wednesday for their role in creating an all-powerful legislative body loyal to President Nicolas Maduro.

The new U.S. sanctions targeted politicians and security figures but stopped short of actions against Venezuela's vital oil industry. Energy sector sanctions, which could cripple Venezuela's already ailing economy, are still being considered, U.S. officials said. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

