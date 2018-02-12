FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 10:16 PM / 更新于 7 hours ago

Ex-PDVSA unit executive extradited from Spain to face U.S. bribe case

1 分钟阅读

Feb 12 (Reuters) - A former executive at a unit of Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA has been extradited from Spain to face U.S. charges that he and others solicited bribes in exchange for helping vendors secure business, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Cesar David Rincon Godoy, who was a general manager at PDVSA’s procurement unit Bariven, was charged along with four other Venezuelan citizens in an indictment made public on Monday that was filed in federal court in Houston, Texas. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

