FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 天前
VEON board elects former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns as chairman
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 上午10点18分 / 12 天前

VEON board elects former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns as chairman

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - Global telecoms operator VEON has elected former Xerox Corp chief Ursula Burns as its chairman, the company said on Monday, part of corporate governance reforms that are designed to showcase its makeover as an online services player.

Alexey Reznikovich, the long-serving chairman of VEON, formerly known as VimpelCom, will remain on the board as one of the representatives of LetterOne Investment, the company said.

Earlier, Burns, and along with Guy Laurence, a British telecoms industry veteran who left last year as chief executive of Canadian telecoms firm Rogers, were elected along with nine existing members to a new 11-seat board of directors.

VEON is reconstituting its board so a majority of directors are independent of its two main investors, LetterOne Investment, controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and his partners, and Norwegian mobile operator Telenor. (Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below