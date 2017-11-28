FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月28日 / 早上8点11分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Veon appoints Latsanych as CEO of Russian unit

1 分钟阅读

(Recasts, adds details, background)

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Telecommunications company Veon said on Tuesday it had appointed Vasyl Latsanych, a former senior executive at Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS, as the head of its Russian business.

Latsanych, until recently vice president for strategy and marketing at MTS, will serve as the chief executive officer of Veon’s Russian unit, Vimpelcom, from Jan. 10, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020, Veon said.

Latsanych will replace Kjell Morten Johnsen who is also the head of major markets at Amsterdam-based Veon.

Veon, formerly known as Vimpelcom, has 235 million mobile customers worldwide, including in Russia, Italy and several emerging markets.

The company is the third-biggest mobile operator in Russia - a market which accounts for 50 percent of its revenue and 45 percent of its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jason Neely)

