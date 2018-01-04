FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delek Auto in talks to buy Veridis for $305 mln from Oaktree
频道
专题
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
狗年展望
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
特朗普称朝韩对话是“好事” 冬奥会期间不搞军演
时事要闻
特朗普称朝韩对话是“好事” 冬奥会期间不搞军演
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
深度分析
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 4, 2018 / 1:10 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Delek Auto in talks to buy Veridis for $305 mln from Oaktree

2 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Israel’s Delek Automotive Systems is in advanced talks to buy control of environmental and infrastructure firm Veridis from investment manager Oaktree Capital Management for 1.05 billion shekels ($305 million).

Veridis operates in the collection, treatment and recycling of municipal waste and treatment of hazardous materials, desalination and electricity production.

Founded in 1993 as part of Veolia International, Veridis established the Ashkelon desalination plant and is a partner in OPC Mishor Rotem, Israel’s first private power station.

Delek Automotive imports Mazda, Ford and BMW cars to Israel and has been seeking to branch out into other sectors.

“The company believes this deal is a business opportunity that will enable it to penetrate new areas ... with significant growth potential whose fruits will be realised mainly in the long term,” Delek said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal, which Delek plans to finance from its own resources and through outside funding and loans, is subject to regulatory and other approvals. ($1 = 3.4461 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below