Verizon to pay $17.7 million to resolve FCC, Justice probes
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 晚上9点44分 / 4 天内

Verizon to pay $17.7 million to resolve FCC, Justice probes

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc will pay $17.7 million to resolve a Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department investigation into potential violations of competitive bidding rules for a government program that helps bring broadband service to schools and libraries.

The settlement follows an investigation into Verizon’s involvement with New York City schools’ use of the E-rate program.

Verizon said on Tuesday that “today’s settlements fairly resolve years of work by Verizon and the government to return funding to the program.” The company added that it was a victim of fraud, citing the conviction of a former New York City Department of Education consultant. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

