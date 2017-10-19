FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon quarterly profit meets estimates as subscribers rise
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月19日 / 中午11点51分 / 2 天内

Verizon quarterly profit meets estimates as subscribers rise

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc’s quarterly profit met Wall Street analyst estimates as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier added subscribers.

Net income attributable to Verizon was $3.62 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, flat from the year earlier period.

Excluding items, earnings per share was 98 cents. The company said that it added 603,000 wireless subscribers who pay a monthly bill.

Total revenue rose to $31.72 billion from $30.94 billion a year earlier.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analysts had expected adjusted earnings per share of 98 cents and revenue of $31.45 billion.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Nick Zieminski

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
