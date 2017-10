Oct 4 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc on Wednesday said Marni Walden, executive vice president and president, global media, will leave the company in February 2018.

Walden, who was largely seen as a successor to CEO Lowell McAdam, will move into a strategic adviser role​ from Dec. 31, until her departure. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)