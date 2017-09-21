FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Versartis growth hormone drug fails key study, shares sink
2017年9月21日 / 晚上10点00分 / 1 个月前

Versartis growth hormone drug fails key study, shares sink

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Versartis Inc said its experimental drug for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency in children did not meet the main goal of a late-stage study, sending its shares tanking 85 percent.

The drug, somavaratan, is a long-acting recombinant human growth hormone.

The company said patients receiving somavaratan failed to show non-inferiority, compared with patients on Pfizer Inc’s drug, Genotropin.

Versartis’ stock, which closed at $21.60 on Thursday, were down at $3.70 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

