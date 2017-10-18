FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viacom, Charter agree to deal to include 8 networks in basic package- source
2017年10月18日 / 下午4点20分 / 3 天前

Viacom, Charter agree to deal to include 8 networks in basic package- source

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc and Charter Communications have agreed to a deal whereby eight of Viacom’s networks, including five of its flagship networks, will be in the least expensive package of Charter’s Spectrum cable service, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Under the deal, which has not been finalized, five of Viacom’s flagship networks - MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and BET - will be in Spectrum’s basic package as well as VH 1, TV Land and CMT, according to the source, who wished to remain anonymous because the discussions are confidential.

Having its most popular networks in the least expensive cable bundle on Spectrum means more viewers and revenue for Viacom.

Viacom declined to comment. A Charter spokeswoman did not return a request for comment. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

