Nov 7 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures said on Tuesday it has ended a financing agreement with China-based Huahua Media due to recent changes in Chinese foreign investment policies.

The agreement would have financed 25 percent of Paramount’s movies in fiscal 2017 through 2019, according to the studio. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)