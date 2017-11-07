FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Paramount Pictures scraps agreement with Huahua Media
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
2017年11月7日 / 晚上11点09分 / 更新于 30 分钟前

UPDATE 1-Paramount Pictures scraps agreement with Huahua Media

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details about agreement termination, background on China’s regulations)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures said on Tuesday it has ended a financing agreement with China’s Huahua Media due to recent changes in Chinese foreign investment policies.

The agreement would have financed 25 percent of Paramount’s movies in fiscal 2017 through 2019, according to the studio.

In its draft guidelines for companies investing overseas, China said it would increase oversight in sensitive sectors including media organizations. (reut.rs/2zlXGwW)

Paramount said it had secured individual agreements with toymaker Hasbro Inc, Skydance Media and others to finance productions costs for the movies.

The termination of the deal would impact Viacom’s fourth quarter earnings by $59 million, the company said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

