2 天前
Viacom reports 8.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点21分 / 2 天前

Viacom reports 8.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount, reported an 8.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as higher domestic affiliate revenue offset continued declines in U.S. advertising sales.

Net profit attributable to Viacom rose to $683 million, or $1.70 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from $432 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Viacom's domestic affiliate revenue, the fees it collects from cable TV operators as well as online distributors, rose 4 percent to $1.01 billion.

Analysts had expected a 2.8 percent rise in domestic affiliate revenue, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

Total revenue rose to $3.36 billion from $3.11 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

