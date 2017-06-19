FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Vice Media gets $450 mln from TPG to aid expansion efforts
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 下午4点53分 / 2 个月前

Vice Media gets $450 mln from TPG to aid expansion efforts

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.

TPG's investment values New York City-based Vice at about $5.7 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.

Vice, home to channels such as Viceland and Motherboard, said it would use the funding to launch "Vice Studios," a platform that will offer scripted programming.

It will also use the funds to develop over-the-top and direct-to-consumer services.

Vice, which started in 1994 as a Montreal punk magazine, has evolved into a multimedia company offering print, television and online content as well as a record label and book publishing.

Walt Disney Co, which owns an 18 percent stake in Vice, did not participate in the funding, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2siO8OQ

TPG also has investments in music streaming service Spotify AB and home-sharing company Airbnb. (Reporting by Pushkala A and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below