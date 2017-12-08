FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam inks crude oil supply deals with SOCAR, Glencore
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
December 8, 2017 / 3:23 AM / in 2 days

Vietnam inks crude oil supply deals with SOCAR, Glencore

1 分钟阅读

HANOI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co (BSR) and state oil marketer PV Oil have signed initial agreements with two western trading companies for annual crude supplies, officials from the refinery said on Friday.

SOCAR Trading will provide 3 million barrels a month of Azeri Light crude and 2 million barrels a month of other types of crude to Binh Song’s Dung Quat refinery between 2018 and 2021, they said.

Glencore Singapore will supply 2 million barrels of crude per month to Dung Quat between 2017 and 2021, they said, adding that the supply could increase to 3 million barrels per month in 2021-2025.

Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Florence Tan

