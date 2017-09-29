FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam court sentences to death PetroVietnam ex-chairman in mass trial
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月29日 / 凌晨5点46分 / 19 天前

Vietnam court sentences to death PetroVietnam ex-chairman in mass trial

Kham Nguyen

2 分钟阅读

HANOI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A Vietnam court sentenced to death a former chairman of state -run PetroVietnam on Friday after finding him guilty in the mass trial of 51 officials and bankers accused of graft and mismanagement that led to losses of $69 million.

The ex-PetroVietnam chairman Nguyen Xuan Son was the second of the accused to be sentenced as the People’s Court of Hanoi began delivering its verdict in the long running trial.

The court had earlier in the day sentenced tycoon Ha Van Tham, founder of Ocean Group’s banking unit, Ocean Bank, to life imprisonment, having found him guilty of charges ranging from embezzlement to abuse of power.

Dozens of other banking and energy officials were also sentenced to jail terms.

The mass trial is a result of the tougher stance on corruption taken by the ruling Communist Party since Vietnam’s security establishment emerged stronger from a power struggle last year in which ex-Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung lost out. (Additional reporting and writing by Mi Nguyen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

