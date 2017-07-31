FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
Mexico's Lala offers $1.8 bln for Brazil's Vigor -source
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 晚上10点37分 / 4 天前

Mexico's Lala offers $1.8 bln for Brazil's Vigor -source

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Lala SAB de CV is close to acquiring Brazilian dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Lala offered 5.7 billion reais ($1.8 billion) to controlling shareholders J&F Investimentos SA and JBS SA for the company, said the person, asking for anonymity to discuss the issue freely.

J&F and JBS declined to comment. Lala did not immediately comment.

$1 = 3.1268 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Grant McCool

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below