SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's holding company J&F Investimentos SA said it signed an agreement to sell dairy company Vigor Alimentos SA to Mexico's Grupo Lala SAB de CV.

In a statement, J&F, which is the controlling shareholder of JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said the enterprise value of the company is 5.7 billion reais ($1.8 billion). ($1 = 3.1129 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)