FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
UPDATE 2-Brazil J&F Investimentos agrees to sell Vigor to Mexico's Lala
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 凌晨1点22分 / 9 天前

UPDATE 2-Brazil J&F Investimentos agrees to sell Vigor to Mexico's Lala

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds Lala statement, context)

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's holding company J&F Investimentos SA said it signed an agreement to sell dairy company Vigor Alimentos SA to Mexico's Grupo Lala SAB de CV.

In a statement, J&F, which holds investments of the billionaire Batista family and is also the controlling shareholder of JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said the enterprise value of the company is 5.7 billion reais ($1.8 billion).

Reuters reported on Monday that Lala had valued Vigor at $1.8 billion.

J&F holds 80.8 percent of Vigor and JBS has a 19.2 percent stake. Both are selling their stakes.

JBS said in a securities filing that its stake in Vigor had an enterprise value of 1.1 billion reais ($353.4 million), but the company will receive from Lala 780 million reais ($250.6 million), equivalent to the stake's equity value.

J&F did not specify how much it will effectively be paid for its stake, which has an enterprise value of 4.6 billion reais.

Lala confirmed in a filing its board agreed to propose the acquisition to shareholders. "There are important potential synergies, in the productive and commercial areas," the filing said.

Vigor is the second firm sold by J&F since the holding company agreed in May to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion-real ($3.1 billion) leniency fine after members of the Batista family admitted bribing politicians to get favors.

Havaianas flip-flop maker Alpargatas SA was sold to the investment firms of Brazil's most prominent banking families for 3.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion) on July 12.

$1 = 3.1129 reais Additional reporting by Noe Torres in Mexico City; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below