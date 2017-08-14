FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GoDaddy boots white supremacist web site after offensive post
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
2017年8月14日 / 凌晨4点57分 / 1 天前

GoDaddy boots white supremacist web site after offensive post

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The web hosting company GoDaddy said on Sunday it had given The Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain to another provider after the extremist web site posted an article denigrating the woman who was killed at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

"We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service," GoDaddy posted on its official Twitter page.

The Daily Stormer post in question denigrated Heather Heyer, 32, who was fatally struck by a car allegedly driven by a man with white nationalist views, for her physical appearance and what it said were anti-white male views.

The Daily Stormer is a neo-Nazi, white supremacist website associated with the alt-right movement, which was spearheading the rally on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia which resulted in violence, including Heyer's death.

GoDaddy, founded in 1997 and based in Arizona, has some 6,000 employees worldwide.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Michael Perry

