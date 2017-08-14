FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Merck CEO resigns from Trump's manufacturing council
2017年8月14日 / 下午12点53分 / 21 小时前

REFILE-Merck CEO resigns from Trump's manufacturing council

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Fixes spelling of Frazier in paragraph 1)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said its chief executive, Kenneth Frazier, was resigning from U.S. President Donald Trump's American Manufacturing Council, following the recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A gathering of hundreds of white nationalists in Virginia took a deadly turn on Saturday when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters and killed at least one person in a flare up of violence.

Trump said "many sides" were involved, drawing fire from across the political spectrum for not specifically denouncing the far right.

"America's leaders must honor our fundamental views by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal," the tweet said. (bit.ly/2fFnITM)

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

