15 天前
Visa's revenue surges 26 pct
2017年7月20日 / 晚上8点16分 / 15 天前

Visa's revenue surges 26 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Payments processor Visa Inc's quarterly revenue jumped nearly 26 percent as more people made payments using its network.

Net operating revenue rose to $4.57 billion in the third quarter ended June 30, from $3.63 billion a year earlier, Visa said on Thursday.

Net income rose to $2.06 billion, or 86 cents per Class A share in the third quarter, from $412 million, or 17 cents per Class A share.

Visa's results in the prior-year quarter included expenses of nearly $1.9 billion related to its acquisition of Visa Europe. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

