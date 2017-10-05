FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rising U.S. exports to depress oil prices - Vitol CEO
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日

Rising U.S. exports to depress oil prices - Vitol CEO

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Rising U.S. oil exports will put oil prices under renewed pressure in 2018 but they could recover towards $60-$65 a barrel in the next two to three years, the head of Vitol, the world’s largest oil trader, said on Thursday.

Ian Taylor, the chief executive of Vitol which is one of the largest lifters of oil from Iraq’s Kurdistan, also said he was concerned by the independence referendum that the semi-autonomous Iraqi region held last month.

“I hope they don’t go independent. All they ever said they wanted was to sit down with Baghdad,” Taylor said. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair)

