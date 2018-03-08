FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 8, 2018 / 7:06 PM / 更新于 12 hours ago

New Mexico sues Vivint Solar over sales tactics

1 分钟阅读

March 8 (Reuters) - New Mexico’s attorney general on Thursday sued Vivint Solar Inc, alleging the company engages in unfair trade practices when signing up customers for its residential solar contracts.

Vivint’s contract, known as a power purchase agreement, “hooks consumers into paying more for energy, entangles consumers’ property rights, and ensnares consumers with a twenty-year contract,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit was filed in New Mexico state court in Bernalillo County.

Vivint, which is based in Lehi, Utah, said its practices comply with the law.

“While we take these allegations very seriously, we strongly believe this lawsuit lacks merit,” Vivint said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles Editing by Matthew Lewis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below