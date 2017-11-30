FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月30日

UPDATE 1-VMware tops revenue, profit estimates; shares rise

(Adds details, share price)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Virtualization software maker VMware Inc reported better-than-expected revenue and profit, as more customers licensed its products to help ease their move to the cloud.

Shares of Palo Alto, California-based VMware rose 3 percent in trading after the bell on Thursday.

Licensing revenue rose 13.6 percent to $785 million, beating analysts’ estimates of $772.9 million, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

Net income rose to $443 million, or $1.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3 from $319 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.34 per share.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $1.98 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.27 per share and revenue of $1.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

