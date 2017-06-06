FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Australia's Vocus says KKR makes $1.65 bln takeover approach
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月6日 / 晚上11点57分 / 2 个月前

Australia's Vocus says KKR makes $1.65 bln takeover approach

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Australian telecoms company Vocus Group Ltd said on Wednesday it received an indicative takeover offer from private equity firm KKR & Co LP which valued the company at A$2.2 billion ($1.65 billion).

Vocus said KKR made a non-binding indicative offer to buy all its shares for A$3.50 in cash, a 22 percent premium to the stock's closing price the previous day.

The Sydney-listed takeover target said it would review and access the proposal.

$1 = 1.3310 Australian dollars Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below