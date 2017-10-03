FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore to buy more shares in Peruvian zinc miner Volcan
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月3日 / 下午3点31分 / 15 天前

Glencore to buy more shares in Peruvian zinc miner Volcan

2 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Miner and commodities trading group Glencore Plc said it had agreed to buy 26.73 percent of the voting shares in Peru’s largest zinc miner, Volcan Compañia Minera SAA for $531 million.

Glencore is to pay $1.215 per class A common share, it said, adding that it currently holds a 7.68 percent economic interest in Volcan.

“Volcan’s operations are located in the richest polymetallic production area in Peru, producing some of the highest quality zinc concentrates,” Glencore said.

“The transaction will provide an increase and extension of Glencore’s zinc production profile and the opportunity for synergies with Glencore’s existing Peruvian zinc operations,” it added.

Following the deal, which will be implemented via a tender offer for up to 48.19 percent of the total class A common shares of Volcan, Glencore will have an economic interest in Volcan of between 18.98 percent and 28.07 percent, it said.

The total consideration payable by Glencore would be between $531 million and $956 million, depending on the level of acceptances, it added. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below