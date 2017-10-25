VW CEO says unaware of price fixing in cartel investigation

STUTTGART, Germany, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has no information that price fixing was part of the alleged collusion between German carmakers, chief executive Matthias Mueller said.

The European Commission on Monday widened an investigation and searched the premises of Volkswagen (VW) and Daimler on suspicion they had conspired to fix prices in diesel and other technologies over several decades.

The alleged secret committees set up by German carmakers discussed standardization issues, Mueller said on Thursday at an auto-industry conference hosted by Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper in Stuttgart.

Separately, Mueller said VW can live well with a Chinese compromise on electric vehicle quotas.

To combat air pollution, China wants electric and hybrid cars to make up at least a fifth of the country’s auto sales by 2025 and plans to loosen joint-venture regulations to achieve its aim. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach. Writing by Andreas Cremer)