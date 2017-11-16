FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cobalt hedging not mining the route for VW in EV drive, official says
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 晚上6点34分 / 更新于 20 小时前

Cobalt hedging not mining the route for VW in EV drive, official says

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is not looking to secure long-term supplies of cobalt, a key ingredient of electric-car batteries, by investing in mines, a senior official at the automaker said.

Demand for cobalt is expected to soar as carmakers rush to embrace electric vehicles (EVs) in response to governments around the world cracking down on pollution.

Volkswagen (VW), which is struggling to draw a line under its 2015 emissions test-cheating scandal, plans to invest more than 20 billion euros ($23.6 billion) in battery-powered cars by 2030 to challenge Tesla in creating a mass market.

Asked whether VW would be prepared to invest in mines to safeguard future supplies of battery metals, Gerhard Praetorius, head of sustainability at VW group, told Reuters: “As far as I can see, options are being examined but not in this direction.”

“Hedging by means of long-term (supplier) contracts is really the way to control such new issues (of securing materials supplies),” Praetorius said.

Asked what VW does to ensure that its cobalt supplies do not come from child labour in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Praetorius said:

“We are now in the midst of starting a process by which we can retrace very well” where the cobalt comes from. He gave no details.

Two months ago, Reuters reported that the world’s largest automaker had asked producers to submit proposals on supplying cobalt for up to 10 years from 2019.

VW, which aims to make up to three million EVs a year by 2025, wanted all the cobalt tender proposals submitted by the end of September, the sources had said.

Praetorius declined to comment on procurement issues. ($1 = 0.8494 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Alexander Smith)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below