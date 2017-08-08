FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-VW offers trade-ins up to 10,000 euros in diesel clean-up
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
独家：中粮国际重组欧洲业务，强化日内瓦总部地位--消息人士
独家：中粮国际重组欧洲业务，强化日内瓦总部地位--消息人士
2017年8月8日 / 下午4点17分 / 6 天前

UPDATE 1-VW offers trade-ins up to 10,000 euros in diesel clean-up

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

* VW brand, Audi, Porsche offering rebates

* VW brand, Audi also offer premiums for new-energy cars

* Rebates valid through end of year (Adds executive comment, detail and background)

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is offering buyers trading in an older diesel car up to 10,000 euros ($11,810) off the price of a cleaner model, joining other automakers on Tuesday in a push to cut pollution.

Carmakers pledged such incentives last week in a deal with German officials to overhaul software in more than 5 million diesel cars to try to avert a ban on diesel fuelled vehicles after the emissions cheating scandal.

Rebates announced on Tuesday across the VW group range from 2,000 to 10,000 euros at the core VW brand, 3,000 euros to 10,000 euros at its luxury division Audi and 5,000 euros at sportscar maker Porsche.

BMW, Daimler and Ford have also offered incentives to switch to newer, cleaner cars.

The VW incentives are valid to the end of the year and its customers can gain additional discounts of 1,000 to 2,380 euros for buying alternative energy cars including electric, hybrid and natural gas-powered vehicles, VW said.

VW's emissions test cheating - exposed by U.S. regulators almost two years ago - led to wider revelations that diesel vehicles from most manufacturers release far more toxic nitrogen oxides (NOx) on the road than in laboratory tests.

With possible driving bans looming in several major German cities and federal elections due next month, carmakers will be hard pressed to clean up diesel models, of which VW says there are 6.4 million on Germany's roads, to meet new Euro-4 and older European Union emissions standards.

"We cannot count on the state to help us in this phase," VW sales chief Juergen Stackmann said on a call. ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Edward Taylor and Alexander Smith)

