10 天前
Benetton family in shortlist to buy Ducati - source
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
2017年7月29日 / 下午3点42分 / 10 天前

Benetton family in shortlist to buy Ducati - source

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Benetton family is among five bidders shortlisted to buy Italian motorcycle brand Ducati, which is being sold by Germany's Volkswagen, a source close to the matter said on Saturday.

The finalists will be given access to the company's books after the summer, the source said, adding that the offers received valued Ducati at 1.3 billion-1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion-$1.8 billion).

Volkswagen's luxury brand Audi, which is the owner of Ducati, declined to comment.

Earlier on Saturday, two Italian newspapers said that besides the Benetton family's investment vehicle, Edizione Holding, the shortlist included U.S. automotive firm Polaris Industries and private equity funds such as Ducati's previous owner Investindustrial, France's PAI and Bain Capital.

Investindustrial declined to comment. Polaris, PAI and Bain could not immediately be reached for comment.

The list of initial bidders for Ducati also included two Indian motorbike firms, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto , as well as private equity funds CVC Capital Parners and Advent, sources have previously said.

Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, is reviewing several assets in a bid to move beyond the emissions scandal that has left it facing billions of dollars in fines and settlements.

A successful deal for Ducati, which had revenue of 731 million euros last year, would show that Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller is serious about reversing its quest for size. ($1 = 0.8512 euros) (Reporting by Paola Arosio in Milan; additional reporting by Andreas Cremer in Berlin and Massimo Gaia in Milan; writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Clarke)

