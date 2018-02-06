FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 6, 2018 / 8:17 AM / 更新于 21 hours ago

German prosecutors search Audi offices in diesel emissions probe

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German prosecutors searched offices at Audi’s headquarters and its car plant in Neckarsulm, Germany early on Tuesday in connection with suspected manipulation of emissions on diesel vehicles, the Munich prosecutors’ office said.

It said its investigation relates to at least around 210,000 vehicles that were sold in Europe and the United States since 2009.

Audi said it was cooperating with the prosecutors’ office.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Irene Preisinger, editing by Louise Heavens

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below