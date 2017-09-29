FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen says European diesel fixes running smoothly
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 上午9点51分 / 19 天前

Volkswagen says European diesel fixes running smoothly

1 分钟阅读

HAMBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s fixes for diesel vehicles in Europe are running smoothly, a spokesman said after the company said its fixes in North America may cost 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) more than expected.

“We have to work more on the hardware,” he said. “Customers have to wait longer for their vehicles to be repaired.”

“Here in Europe, it’s all going smoothly,” he added.

In Europe, regulators have allowed Volkswagen to address its diesel-emissions problems with software fixes for the 8.5 million vehicles affected.

In the United States, where the diesel test-cheating scandal originated, the carmaker must also provide hardware fixes and in some cases buy back cars. ($1 = 0.8476 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editign by Victoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below