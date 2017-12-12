FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German watchdog orders recall of 57,600 VW Touareg SUVs
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
中国财经
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月12日 / 中午12点17分 / 2 天前

German watchdog orders recall of 57,600 VW Touareg SUVs

1 分钟阅读

HAMBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s KBA automotive watchdog said it has ordered Volkswagen to recall 57,600 diesel models of its Touareg sport-utility vehicle (SUV) after detecting two illicit emission-control devices in tests.

Of the 57,600 vehicles affected globally, some 25,800 models are registered in Volkswagen’s German home market, KBA said by email on Tuesday.

The Touareg’s 3.0-litre diesel engine is developed by VW’s luxury division Audi. Earlier this year, German authorities ordered a recall of 22,000 Porsche Cayenne SUVs with the same engine.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below