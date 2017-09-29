FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW takes new 2.5 bln eur hit for modifying diesel vehicles in U.S.
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 早上7点31分 / 19 天前

VW takes new 2.5 bln eur hit for modifying diesel vehicles in U.S.

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will take a hit of around 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) to its third-quarter results because a programme to buy back or retrofit diesel engine cars in North America is proving more complex and time-consuming than expected, it said on Friday.

Its shares dropped after the statement and were down 2.8 percent at 0724 GMT.

Volkswagen said it will publish third-quarter results on Oct 27. ($1 = 0.8480 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below