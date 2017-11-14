FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月14日 / 下午5点51分 / 1 天前

Volkswagen agrees to pay $69 million to settle New Jersey emissions suits

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG confirmed Tuesday it has agreed to pay $69 million to settle New Jersey state diesel emissions claims, one of the last major outstanding diesel legal issues the German automaker faces in the United States.

VW has previously agreed to spend more than $750 million to resolve various state environmental and consumer claims. In total, VW has agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the United States to address claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers and offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

