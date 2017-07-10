FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Dutch watchdog says Suzuki Vitara, Jeep Grand Cherokee may have violated emissions rules
2017年7月10日

REFILE-Dutch watchdog says Suzuki Vitara, Jeep Grand Cherokee may have violated emissions rules

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Refiles to remove extraneous text in headline)

ZOETERMEER, July 10 (Reuters) - The Dutch road authority said on Monday it had referred Suzuki and Fiat Chrysler's Jeep to prosecutors for using software that was "impermissible" and led to unacceptably high levels of toxic emissions.

It said it has ongoing investigations into the Vitara and Grand Cherokee models.

The RDW said in a statement its tests of more than a dozen car makers since the Volkswagen emissions scandal singled out Jeep and Suzuki, adding that other manufacturers were not found to have violated regulations. (Reporting by Toby Steling; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Louise Heavens)

