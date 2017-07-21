FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 天前
Volkswagen CEO says business going well so far in 2017 -Rheinische Post
2017年7月21日 / 晚上10点08分 / 14 天前

Volkswagen CEO says business going well so far in 2017 -Rheinische Post

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - Business is going well so far this year, Volkswagen's chief executive officer Matthias Mueller said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

The German carmaker has been hit with fines from its global diesel emissions fraud scandal, and is suffering from a slowdown in the sales of diesel cars.

Asked by the Rheinische Post newspaper whether his job was still fun, Mueller answered: "Next to the diesel crisis, there is a quite positive part of my job - for example, the operating business, which is running well. The year 2017 has been going well so far for Volkswagen from a business perspective." (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

